Cameron Diaz Fans Flood New Mom’s Last Instagram Photo With Heartwarming Messages Upon Birth of Daughter

Following the announcement that Cameron Diaz has given birth to her first child, fans are flooding the new mom’s last Instagram photo with heartwarming messages and congratulations. In the post from May 2019, Diaz is seen posing with her Charlie’s Angles co-stars Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu at a Hollywood Walk of Fame celebration for Liu. Fans of the star are now showering the post with comments about her new baby, with one writing, “Congratulations love how you kept it a secret! Great way to start the new year.” Another added, “I forgot you were on IG… Hope to see more posts from you guys after you settle in with the new little one.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cameron Diaz (@camerondiaz) on May 1, 2019 at 9:48pm PDT

“So happy for you! I’ve been there and there is no greater feeling than finally being able to have a baby,” someone else commented. “I do wish you’d share just one picture, she’ll change so much quickly no one will know her. We are all so happy for you it’s hard to not want to see her. But we get it also.”

“So thrilled/elated for you Cam! I am beyond excited that you’re a mom. It truly is magical. Enjoy every second,” one other fan wrote, while a fifth said, “Dear Cameron and husband! My congratulations for your little princess Raddix….. whish all love and the best for her and you both!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cameron Diaz (@camerondiaz) on Jan 3, 2020 at 10:20am PST

Diaz and her husband — Good Charlotte guitarist Benji Madden — announced the arrival of their new baby, on Jan.3, after having kept the entire pregnancy a secret.

“Happy New Year from the Maddens!” the couple wrote in the birth announcement. “We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family.”

“While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy,” their joint statement continued. “So we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD [smiley face emoticon].”

Diaz and Madden concluded their statement by writing, “From our family to all of yours, we’re sending our love and best wishes for a Happy New Year and Happy New Decade. Sincerely, Cameron&Benji [heart emoji]”

Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images