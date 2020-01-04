Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden’s Name for Their Daughter May Seem Odd, But It’s Apparently Part of a ‘New Trend’

On Jan. 3, it was announced that Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden became parents to a baby girl named Raddix. And while that name is certainly unique, it’s also part of a growing baby name trend according to the CEO of Nameberry, Pamela Redmond.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Redmond explained that it has become trendy for parents (especially celebrity parents) to create different and unique names for their children.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It’s definitely not a name I’d heard before — it’s pretty clear that this a name that they invented,” she told the publication about the name of Diaz’s baby girl. “A lot of people are inventing names these days.”

“A lot of celebs obviously do invent names because they want something that nobody else has,” Redmond continued. “Everybody has one, you have to have one, but if you’re a celeb you might be used to things being special or better than the average, so it’s extra pressure to pick a baby name that’s special.”

Redmond went on to note that Diaz and Madden aren’t the only ones in their family who have taken a unique naming route for their child, as Joel Madden and Nicole Richie also gave their children uncommon names.

“It&’s funny, because [Benji’s] brother is Nicole Richie’s husband and when they named their kids Harlow and Sparrow, those names seemed so outrageous when they picked them, but a lot of people imitated them,” she continued to explain. “So those names got popular.” Basically, the couple could very well be trendsetters with their daughter’s unusual, but special, name.

As previously mentioned, Diaz and Madden definitely surprised the world with their baby announcement. On Jan. 3, the new parents both took to Instagram to share the news.

“Happy New Year from the Maddens!” Diaz wrote. “We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family.”

“She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family,” she continued to write. “While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy. So we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute! Some would even say RAD.”

“From our family to all of yours, we’re sending our love and best wishes for a Happy New Year and Happy New Decade,” Diaz ended the message before signing off with “Sincerely, Cameron&Benji” and a red heart emoji.

Photo Credit: Noel Vasquez/GC Images/Getty