Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden Picked a Wild Middle Name for Their Daughter

If you thought that the name that Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden gave to their baby girl was unique, wait until you see what the little one’s middle names are! According to The Blast, Diaz and Madden’s daughter, Raddix, has some interesting middle names to go along with her already-special moniker.

The Blast obtained a copy of Raddix’s birth certificate, which indicated that the baby’s full name is Raddix Chloe Wildflower Madden. It also revealed that Diaz and Madden’s daughter was born on Dec. 30 at Cedar’s Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

The publication reported that one of Raddix’s middle names has a connection to Diaz’s best friend and her former Charlie’s Angels co-star, Drew Barrymore. Raddix’s middle name of “Wildflower” happens to be the title of Barrymore’s 2015 memoir. It’s not yet clear if Diaz and Madden gave their daughter one of her middle names with this knowledge in mind. However, given how close Diaz and Barrymore are, there’s always a chance that Raddix’s middle name was a nod to the Ever After star.

The news about Raddix’s middle names comes only a couple of weeks after Diaz and Madden surprised the world by announcing that they had become parents.

“Happy New Year from the Maddens!” both Diaz and Madden detailed on their respective Instagram accounts. “We are so happy, blessed and grateful to being this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family.”

“While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy,” the statement continued. “So we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD.”

“From our family to all of yours, we’re sending our love and best wishes for a Happy New Year and Happy New Decade,” they concluded. “Sincerely, Cameron&Benji [heart emoji].”

While Diaz and Madden kept their baby news relatively quiet before their big reveal, it seems as though the couple has been wanting to have kids for some time now. And now that they have welcomed a daughter, Us Weekly revealed that the new parents are settling into family life incredibly well.

“They just can’t believe their little miracle is finally here,” the source told the publication. “They’ve spent the last five years hoping for this, and it surpassed all of their expectations.”