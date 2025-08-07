Brooke Hogan Recalls Hulk Hogan’s ‘Hurtful’ and ‘Callous’ Comments

Brooke Hogan was not in the best place with her famous dad when he died. Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan died on July 24 of a reported heart attack at 71 years old.

The father-daughter pair hadn’t spoken in two years at the time of his death. She recently told TMZ their last conversation was not pleasant, Us Weekly reports.

Brooke told the outlet that she had confided in her about “some issues” he was having with then-girlfriend, now-wife Sky Daily, who “was kinda like, pushing the marriage thing hard.” Brooke alleged that her dad was “feeling uneasy” and told his daughter, “If I broke up with her, it’d be bad.” When she asked him what he meant by that, she said that he replied, “I don’t wanna get into it.”

Brooke explained that she and her dad had “respectful disagreements” over text, where she encouraged her dad to break up with his now widow and Hulk allegedly told Brooke in response, “Well, I haven’t approved of who you’ve dated.”

Brooke said her dad was being “childish” and “making me cry. There were hurtful things that he kind of said,” she recalled. At one point, “I was working on a house for him,” she said. “One of the contractors witnessed an interaction between me and my dad. He texted me — the contractor texted me — and said, ‘Are you OK, kid? That hurt me watching what I saw.’ My dad had become a little bit callous in his old age, and that’s OK.”

Brooke didn’t attend her father’s funeral. She is now questioning why he was cremated without a complete autopsy. In a guest spot on the Bubba the Love Sponge Show, she said she wants more answers as to what caused his death.

“I do think it’s weird that no autopsy was performed, because yes, you can have a heart attack but what was the reason for the heart attack is the question,” Brooke said. “Because he was up and doing breathing exercises and stuff. That means that the surgery on his heart was a success and it was working.”