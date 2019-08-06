Britney Spears Shows Rare Photo With Both Sons Sean and Jayden

Britney Spears’ sons are all grown up. The pop music icon shared a rare photo of herself with Sean Preston Federline, 13, and Jayden James Federline, 12, at Disneyland early Monday morning.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Aug 4, 2019 at 10:40pm PDT

“Great time at Disneyland today …. but I don’t remember ever getting that wet on splash mountain!!!” Spears captioned a series of photos from the family outing. “Geeez …. anyhow my boys are older now, so they don’t like their picture taken ever… so I was thrilled today when they said SURE !!!!! Such a great place !!!!!”

Spears previously told E! News that her sons keep her grounded and happy.

“My kids come first, always. There is nothing more rewarding that being a mom and watching my sons grow into young men,” she said.

Spears, 37, shares the boys with ex-husband Kevin Federline, 41, who was reportedly caring for them while Spears sought treatment at a wellness center earlier this year. A source told Us Weekly at the time that Federline was “considering going back to court for increased child support payments.”

“Britney’s sons are in the full-time care of their dad, Kevin, for the time being,” the insider said, noting that her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, “has been nothing but supportive through everything.”

Federline’s lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan, issued a statement to Entertainment Tonight at the time that “Kevin commends Britney for recognizing that she needs to take a step back and that she is taking the reasonable steps to dealing with her situation in a responsible way. He wishes everyone well.”

Federline and Spears married in 2004 and finalized their divorce in 2007.

Meanwhile, Spears and Asghari, 25, sparked engagement rumors last month when they walked the red carpet at the premiere of One Upon a Time in Hollywood — Spears with a diamond ring on her left hand. But a source told PEOPLE that despite the speculation, the pair doesn’t plan on walking down the aisle anytime soon.

Although marriage is likely not in their near future, the couple is still as devoted to each other as ever.

“Sam is really in love with Britney. He will always be there to help in any way he can. He’s her protector. When they’re together, they cook at home most nights. They like to keep things relaxed and simple,” a source told Entertainment Tonight.

And Sean and Jayden are also fans of their mom’s boyfriend. “Her kids love when Sam is around,” the source continued. “They have from the beginning of the relationship. He gets along with all of them very well.”