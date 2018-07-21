Bristol Palin and Dakota Meyer Welcome a Baby Girl

Meet Atlee Bay!!! The newest edition of the Meyer family!! @bsmp2 #dadlife #ownthedash A post shared by Dakota Meyer (@dakotameyer0317) on May 8, 2017 at 3:14pm PDT

Congratulations to Bristol Palin and her husband Dakota Meyer!

Palin gave birth to her third child, a baby girl, and announced the exciting news on social media. The 26-year-old posted a cute black-and-white photo with Meyer and her little girl on Instagram Monday.

“Welcome to the world Atlee Bay,” Palin wrote.

Meyer posted the same photo on his account, writing, “Meet Atlee Bay!!! The newest edition of the Meyer family!! @bsmp2 #dadlife #ownthedash”

Atlee Bay is the second child for Palin and her husband, who will celebrate their first wedding anniversary in June. The couple welcomed a daughter, Sailor Grace Meyers, in December 2015.

Palin has a son, Tripp Johnston-Palin, 8, with her ex-fiance Levi Johnston, 26.

She announced her third pregnancy in December. “We are so excited to announce that our family is expanding! God has blessed us so much; we are thankful for His grace and new beginnings,” the couple said in a joint statement. “A springtime baby in the Meyer home and we can’t wait!”

The couple has been through some ups and downs in their relationship, but believe their baby girl will bring them closer.

“Dakota and I have been through trials in the public eye, and I am so thankful for where we are today,” Sarah Palin’s daughter wrote on her blog in December, explaining, “I always knew a third child someday would complete our family.”

My world!!! I can’t believe we’ll be a family of 5 in a matter of days 🙈😍❤️ A post shared by Bristol Meyer (@bsmp2) on Apr 25, 2017 at 10:03am PDT

Congratulations to the happy family on their newest addition!

