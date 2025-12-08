‘Bridesmaids’ Star Announces She’s Expecting Baby No. 2

Rebel Wilson is about to be a mom again. She and her wife Ramona Agruma are expecting their second child together.

The couple is already parents to a 3-year-old daughter, Royce Lillian Elizabeth Wilson. The couple married in September 2024.

Videos by PopCulture.com

On Monday, Dec. 8, Agruma announced on Instagram that she is pregnant. In a Reel, Agruma included a picture of her and Wilson sitting together in the teacup ride at Disneyland, captioning the post, “From this 🩷,” across the snap. She also shared photos of their daughter as a baby and clips of a pregnancy test and her growing belly. “To…Baby number 2 is on her way 🩷🩷🩷.” Agruma captioned the joint post: “The happiest news in our family 🥰 it will be 4 of us soon! Baby number 2 is on her way ❤️❤️❤️❤️I love you @rebelwilson.”

Royce was born via surrogate in November 2022. Wilson has long desired to become a mother, telling PEOPLE in 2022, “I would love to have a family. I’m just going for it by myself at the moment because of the biological clock. If I meet the right person, great, and then they can fit in with whatever happens.”

“It’s great that the technology exists. You have so many options with surrogacy and sperm donors. I only started thinking of fertility when I was 39 so you feel quite late but then there are women in their mid-40s who’ve been successful. Look at Janet Jackson, it’s pretty inspiring,” continued Wilson.

Wilson was forced to talk about her relationship. She came out as part of the LGBTQ+ community in June 2022 via an Instagram post where she introduced her Agruma. The revelation was made after she was pressured from an Australian newspaper, the Sydney Morning Herald, after they contacted her about the romance and threatened to go public with the story.