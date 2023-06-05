Brand New's Jesse Lacey and Wife Andrea Reveal 2022 Death of Their Son

Brand New guitarist and lead vocalist Jesse Lacey and his wife Andrea Lacey are mourning the loss of their son, Miles King Lacey. Andrea, a Nashville-based tailor, revealed the heartbreaking news in a Friday, June 2 Instagram post that Miles passed away in February 2022. Along with Miles, the couple are also parents to Bowie Charles Lacey.

Making the heartbreaking announcement, Andrea wrote, "I have decided today, with a heavy heart, to share the news of the death of our son, Miles, who we lost tragically in February of 2022." While Andrea said she and her husband "have grieved privately over the last year," they knew "a time would come when we would share this in a broader way." In the post, Andrea went on to reflect on the heartbreak of losing a child, something that she acknowledged others can relate to.

"I do not have the words to explain the loss of a child, or how much he is missed. And I know we are not alone in our grief and the love we carry for our son. I believe that sturdiness comes with recognition, and hope that we, and everyone else who loved him, can continue to find healing in community," she wrote. "We are forever grateful for our time with Miles and the lasting effect his love, intelligence, and gentleness has left on us."

Although Andrea turned comments off on the post, messages of support for her and her husband have poured in online. After the message was shared to Reddit, one person wrote, "Absolutely heartbreaking. My heart and sympathies go out Andrea, Jesse, Bowie and their extended family. Life is so flimsy and short. So do what brings you joy and happiness, friends." Somebody else sent their "sincerest condolences to the King Lacey family," adding that they "cannot imagine the pain they are experiencing. Wishing them peace and comfort." A third person commented, "This is such terrible news. My heart breaks for their family. I can't imagine the pain they felt and are still feeling."

Lacey is a musician, singer, songwriter, and record producer. He is best known as the lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist for the alternative rock band Brand New. The band formed in Long Island, New York in 2000 with founding members including Lacey, Vincent Accardi, Garrett Tierney, and Brian Lane. Andrea, meanwhile, is a tailor based in Nashville who has done alterations for a number of celebrities, including Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn Brown's ensembles for the CMT Awards back in April.