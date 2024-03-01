Bradley Cooper Admits He Wasn't Sure If He Loved Daughter Lea De Seine at First

Cooper confessed that he was uncertain about fatherhood for the first eight months of his daughter's life.

Bradley Cooper recently opened up and spoke very candidly about his fatherhood journey, admitting that at first, he wasn't sure if he loved his daughter, Lea De Seine, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk. During a recent appearance on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, the 49-year-old confessed that for nearly the full first year of her life, he struggled with his paternal instincts.

"If I'm being honest, the first eight months, I'm like, 'I don't even know if I really love the kid,'" Copper shared. "It's dope. It's cool. I'm watching this thing morph. (I'm) fascinated by it. Love taking care of it. (But) would I die if someone came in with a gun?" Armchair Expert co-host Monica Padman praised the Maestro actor for his "honesty," saying that "a lot of" parents have similar experiences that they find themselves "afraid" to admit. Cooper replied, "My experience was totally that."

Soon, the Guardians of the Galaxy star came to the realization, "all of a sudden," that he would die for his daughter, "no question." He went on to note that "your DNA is going to tell you that there's something more important than you."

Cooper and Shayk were together from 2015 until 2019. Before dating Cooper, Shayk famously dated superstar soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo for five years. That relationship ended in Jan. 2015, and it wasn't long after that she and Cooper went public with their relationship. They moved in together in the fall of that same year and their daughter was born in Los Angeles, California in March 2017.