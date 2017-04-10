Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Welcome First Child

Bradley Cooper is a dad!

The Joy actor welcomed his first child with model Irina Shayk two weeks ago, PEOPLE reports.

Cooper has been dating the Russian supermodel for two years. This is the first child for each of them.

MORE: Bradley Cooper Expecting First Child With Victoria’s Secret Model Irina Shayk

News of the couple’s pregnancy broke in November and shortly after Shayk’s baby bump was spotted on multiple occasions.

Congratulations to the gorgeous family!

