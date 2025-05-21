‘Boy Meets World’ Star Expecting Baby

Boy Meets World alum Ben Savage is about to be a dad!

The 44-year-old actor, who played Cory Matthews on the ABC sitcom and its spinoff, Girl Meets World, announced Tuesday that he is excepting his first baby with his wife Tessa Angermeier.

The couple shared the exciting news on Instagram, where Savage shared two photos of himself and his wife all smiles as they held up ultrasound photos. The parents-to-be didn’t share much else, with Savage simply stating in the caption, “arriving this fall.” In her own post, Angermeier clarified that their bundle of joy is set to arrive in November, writing, “November can’t come soon enough.”

The news marked a celebratory occasion for Savage’s followers, including his former Boy Meets World costar Maitlin Ward, who took to the comments to write, “Congratulations both of you!” Many others chimed in with congratulatory messages referencing the hit sitcom, one person commenting, “Bro I hope Mr feeny is still around to see the baby. That would be epic,” referencing Bill Daniels, 98. Somebody else joked, “I’m telling Topanga.”

The little one on the way will be the first for the actor and his wife. The couple started dating in 2018 and got engaged in January 2023. Savage shared the major relationship news at the time by sharing a photo of himself and Angermeier, who donned a sparkly ring on her ring finger, with the caption, “The best is yet to come.” They went on to tie the knot just a few months later in a wedding ceremony at the Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, California in March 2023.

The couple recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary, Angermeier celebrating the occasion by sharing a photo from their wedding day and writing, “Happy anniversary. Love you always.”

Savage rose to fame through his portrayal of Cory Matthews on all seven seasons of Boy Meets World, which aired on ABC from 1993 to 2000. The series also starred Maitland, Daniels, Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong, and Will Friedle. He went on to reprise the role on Disney Channel’s spinoff Girl Meets World, in which Cory and Topanga are married and are parents to Riley (Rowan Blanchard). The series ran for three seasons from 2014 to 2017. His other credits include Wild Palms, Little Monsters, and Still the King, among others.