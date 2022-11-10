'The Bold Type' Alum Reveals Pregnancy on CMA Awards Red Carpet

Katie Stevens had an extra plus one when she hit the red carpet at the 2022 CMA Awards red carpet in Nashville, Tennessee Wednesday night. As The Bold Type alum stepped out for the night alongside husband Paul DiGiovanni, she revealed the exciting news that she is pregnant with her first child, Stevens debuting her growing baby bump on the red carpet.

Stevens revealed the exciting news by wearing a gorgeous blue Pamella Roland gown that featured gold embroidered detailing and feathered and floral appliqués, PEOPLE reported. Meanwhile, her husband donned a brown suit and could be seen adorably placing his hand on his wife's belly as they posed for photos. Stevens and DiGiovanni were in attendance because DiGiovanni nominated as a producer for Single of the Year contender "Buy Dirt" by Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan. That song ultimately took home the award. At this time, neither Stevens nor her husband have posted about the pregnancy to social media, so further details, including sex of their little one on the way and a due date, are unclear.

(Photo: Sara Kauss/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

The baby news comes three years after the couple said "I do." After becoming engaged in Ferbuary 2018 after four years of dating, the actress and the former Boys Like Girls guitarist exchanged vows in a romantic ceremony in Nashville in October 2019, Stevens telling PEOPLE at the time, "I'm just so excited to call him my husband. Being husband and wife means we're always going to be there to love, support and protect each other. I'm so grateful to have Paul to do that with!" The couple celebrated their third wedding anniversary in October, with Stevens penning a sweet message to her husband on Instagram.

"3 years ago was the best day of my life, and it's only gotten better every day since," she wrote alongside a video from their big day. "I love you [Paul DiGiovanni] and I'm so lucky that I get to live life with you. Still so grateful that I get to be loved by you. Happy Anniversary."

Stevens, who first who first broke onto the scene as a 16-year-old competing on American Idol, is best known for her starring role on Freeform's The Bold Type. The actress starred as Scarlet Magazine writer Jane Sloan, a role she held throughout the show's five season run from 2017 until 2021. She also starred in Faking It. DiGiovanni, meanwhile, is a music producer and now a CMA Award holder.