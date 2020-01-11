Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Have New York Breakfast Outing, Newborn Baby Girl Photo Revealed

Months after they welcomed their third child together, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and their newborn baby girl have been spotted during an outing in New York City. According to the Daily Mail, the couple, along with their daughter, were seen grabbing breakfast at a deli on a chilly New York City day on Friday, Jan. 10. The photos of Lively and the couple’s daughter were shared on Instagram via Marie Claire Russia.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marie Claire Russia (@marieclairerussia) on Jan 11, 2020 at 10:20am PST

Per the Daily Mail, Lively and Reynolds, who also share daughters James and Inez, enjoyed a low-key outing with their newborn on Friday. The former Gossip Girl star could be seen cradling their youngest child in a blanket as she shielded her from the cold air. Reynolds followed right behind his wife, wearing some winter gear of his own.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Lively and Reynolds typically like to keep their personal life very private, particularly as it concerns their three children. So, it was a big deal to see the couple out and about with their youngest daughter, whose name they have yet to reveal, in tow.

The famous couple originally announced that they were expecting their third child together back in May 2019. At the time, Lively revealed the happy news by appearing on the red carpet during the premiere of Reynolds’ Detective Pikachu with her baby bump on full display.

“They are so happy and excited about having another baby,” a source close to the couple shared with PEOPLE around the time of their announcement. “They really are the most in-love and in-tune couple, and very hands-on parents. They’d have a dozen kids if they could.”

In October 2019, Us Weekly confirmed that they had welcomed their third child about two months prior. Although, the publication was unable to detail the sex of the couple’s child or the little one’s name.

On Oct. 16, Reynolds confirmed that he and his wife had welcomed another girl into the world via a message on Twitter. The Deadpool urged his Canadian followers to vote in the upcoming election by writing that he wants his “daughters” to experience the world just like he was able to.

“I love B.C. I want my daughters to experience the same natural playground I grew up in,” he wrote alongside a photo of himself, Lively, and their daughter (who had an emoji covering her face). “On Oct. 21, the candidate you vote for will SHAPE CLIMATE POLICY. I’m proud of the climate progress made the last 4 years.”

While they have revealed some info about the new addition to the family, considering that Reynolds and Lively value their family’s privacy, there’s a good chance that fans could be waiting some time until they officially reveal their third daughter’s name.