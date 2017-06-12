Blac Chyna Takes Son King and Daughter Dream to Legoland for a Fun-Filled Day

My poom poom nuggets 😩❤️ had a blast at LegoLand!!! A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jun 10, 2017 at 8:01pm PDT

Blac Chyna was all smiles at Legoland with her kids on Saturday.

The 29-year-old ex-fiancé of Rob Kardashian posted several photos of her family trip to the theme park with her son King Cairo and daughter Dream Renée.

“My poom poom nuggets had a blast at LegoLand!!!” the model and reality star wrote of a photo of the family at the park’s entrance.

Chyna, who has shared more risqué photos on her Instagram recently, was dressed comfortably for a day at the park in a casual white sweater and overalls.

She also shared individual photos with each of her children with sweet captions that were similar to her little one’s names.

Chyna posted a cute photo with her 7-month-old daughter she shares with Rob Kardashian. She captioned the snap, “Dreaming,” alongside a cloud emoji.

Dreaming ☁️ A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jun 10, 2017 at 8:05pm PDT

The mother of two also shared a photo of her and rapper Tyga’s 4-year-old son with the caption, “Kinging,” alongside a crown emoji.

Kinging 👑 A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jun 10, 2017 at 8:04pm PDT

The trip is reminiscent to a trip Chyna and Kardashian took to the the park in March 2016 for Kardashian’s birthday prior to the announcement of Chyna’s pregnancy. King accompanied the couple on that outing, but there was no sign of Kardashian with the family this weekend.

