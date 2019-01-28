Blac Chyna Reportedly Jetted off to Hawaii Before Rob Kardashian Was Supposed to Drop Dream for Weekend

Blac Chyna reportedly took off for a vacation in Hawaii just before Rob Kardashian was supposed to drop off their daughter, Dream.

Chyna and Kardashian have a tenuous relationship, and a strict custody arrangement. The model decided to let Kardashian have some extra time with their daughter on Saturday, according to a new report by TMZ. When Kardashian went to drop the toddler off with her mom, she was nowhere to be found.

Kardashian reportedly tried to get a hold of Chyna in every way he knew how, reaching out to her directly, her representatives and their nanny. He even reportedly tried a texting app that the couple only uses for emergencies, and got nothing in return.

Kardashian and Chyna reportedly do most of their custody exchanges through the nanny these days, as they dislike each other so much they can hardly spend any time together.

Finally, social media clued Kardashian in on Chyna’s location. Chyna’s new boyfriend, rapper Kid Buu, posted videos of the two together having a raunchy time in Hawaii, and Kardashian realized he would get some extra time with their daughter.

Still, Kardashian was reportedly angry with Chyna for failing to give him advance notice of her trip. While the single dad cherishes his time with Dream, sources said that he was angry that Chyna blew her off, and that the little one would miss out on her “Mommy time.”

How valuable that time is for Dream is up for debate. Chyna has gotten a couple of visits from the police recently, including one to check up on Dream and her son King Cairo, from a previous relationship with rapper Tyga.

The Los Angeles Police Department reportedly got an anonymous tip last week claiming that Chyna was intoxicated and neglecting her children, according to a report by E! News. Police went to her house, and left without incident after investigating. The next day, they returned for a “civil standby” with her former make-up artist.

Chyna’s lawyer, Lisa Bloom, has issued statements about these visits, warning people not to make calls to Child Protective Services without cause.

“Chyna’s children, King Cairo and Dream Renée, are both healthy and doing very well,” Bloom said. “They were never in any danger and any reports to the contrary are entirely false. I remind the public that anyone who submits a knowingly false report to Child Protective Services may be subject to criminal and civil liability. “