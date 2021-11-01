Bindi Irwin’s Daughter Grace Warrior Celebrates First ‘Groovy’ Halloween in Adorable Costume

Bindi Irwin is celebrating a “hippie Halloween” with husband Chandler Powell and 7-month-old daughter Grace Warrior. The Crikey! It’s the Irwins family took a trip back in time with ’70s-inspired costumes for Grace’s first-ever Halloween, rocking tie-dye, floral headbands and even a fringe vest for mom.

Grace, meanwhile, sported heart-shaped sunglasses that had her stylin’ as she took focus on the koala her dad was snuggling in the photo both her parents posted to Instagram Sunday. “Peace, love and koala hugs,” Irwin wrote. “Wishing you a groovy Halloween from our family to yours.” Powell added in his own caption, “Hippie Halloween from our family.”

Just last week, Irwin celebrated her little girl’s 7-month milestone, sharing sweet photos on Instagram of the baby in an adorable pink rabbit sweater and matching winter hat. “Grace Warrior is 7 months old! She loves snuggles, adventure, trying new food, grabbing everything and giggles,” Irwin captioned the photos, taken by brother Robert Irwin. “Apparently koalas are especially funny. Infinite love for our little Wildlife Warrior.” Powell commented alongside a red heart emoji, “Our daughter is the cutest.”

Powell also posted the photos on his account, writing in the caption, “Our Grace is 7 months. [heart emoji]. As I write this she is saying ‘ah-goo’ and blowing raspberries. I’m so proud. We love you, sweetheart!” Irwin commented on his post simply, “Baby girl,” adding two pink hearts.

After marrying in a private ceremony at the Australia Zoo on March 25, 2020, the Animal Planet personalities welcomed their firstborn on their one-year wedding anniversary. “Celebrating the two loves of my life. Happy first wedding anniversary to my sweetheart husband and day of birth to our beautiful daughter,” the new mom wrote on Instagram at the time to announce the birth of Grace Warrior. “There are no words to describe the infinite amount of love in our hearts for our sweet baby girl. She chose the perfect day to be born and we feel tremendously blessed.”