'Big Bang Theory' Star Melissa Rauch Had to Give Birth Alone Due to the Coronavirus Crisis

The Big Bang Theory star Melissa Rauch announced some major news to her fans on Monday, as she took to Instagram to share that she had welcomed a baby boy named Brooks. Not only did the actor announce the news on Instagram, but she also penned an essay for Glamour in which she discussed being a "Pandemamama," a term she uses to describe those who have given birth amidst the coronavirus pandemic. In her essay, she even shared that her husband, Winston Rauch, was unable to be by her side as she gave birth because of the current health crisis.

As Rauch described in her essay, she was anxious about having to give birth without her partner by her side. She did make sure to note that the hospital in which she gave birth allowed birth partners. However, her husband was not able to be by her side as he had to take care of their daughter, Sadie, at home. Rauch explained that family members were supposed to be in town in order to take care of the couple's daughter when she was to give birth, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, they were unable to do so.

"I’d be lying if I said there weren’t times during the intensity of labor that I craved the comfort of my husband being there with me physically," she wrote in her essay. "I don’t want to sugarcoat it; it’s an inherently difficult situation and there were moments I felt every feeling in the book of feelings—so much so that my feelings were having major feelings." The Big Bang Theory star continued to note that the medical professionals at the hospital did their absolute best in helping her get through the stressful situation. She even wrote that her husband was able to be by her side virtually with a little help from FaceTime.

"But here’s the great thing I realized about birth: It is never going to take a backseat to anything," Rauch continued. "No matter what is going down, when one human is coming out of another human it becomes the main focus—there’s no other choice. No pandemic, or fear of being alone, or anger over not having a partner there to bitch-slap through the whole hellish gauntlet of labor gets airtime. I had a job to do. The nurses, the doctor, and my husband (who joined on FaceTime to see the birth of our son) ultimately made me feel safe and protected."