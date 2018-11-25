Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Reunite for Thanksgiving Getaway

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner reportedly spent Thanksgiving together last week, despite their recent divorce and other troubles.

Affleck and Garner officially finalized their divorce just a couple of weeks ago, yet thy are still putting up a united front as a family. The two spent the holiday with their three children — 12-year-old Violet, 9-year-old Seraphina and 6-year-old Samuel — according to a report by PEOPLE.

“Jen, Ben and the kids were in Montana for Thanksgiving,” an insider stated. “This was long planned. They always celebrate big holidays together as a family.”

Garner and Affleck have more than proved their ongoing commitment as co-parents and partners, even in the midst of their divorce. Garner helped Affleck get into rehab this year when his drinking reportedly got out of control, forestalling the divorce for the sake of his health.

It all paid off, judging by the sounds of their united family Thanksgiving.

“The family all spent Thanksgiving together and they all cooked,” a source shared.

Garner and Affleck finalized their divorce on Wednesday, Nov. 7. According to a report by TMZ at the time, they hired a private judge to approve the split, and hired lawyer Laura Wasser as a mediator between them.

The couple never signed a pre-nuptial agreement, so their property split has to be handled now, after years of Hollywood success. The two married in 2005, after rocking the world of super hero movies together as Daredevil and Elektra. Since then, each of them has had massive hits to their name, and likely a whole lot of assets to divide between them.

In addition, Garner and Affleck agreed to meet with a co-parenting therapist once a month for at least six months, to ensure that their joint custody arrangement is handled properly. The couple may have had the fine points of their divorce agreed upon as early as Oct. 4, but needed to wait for a judge’s approval.

“It was important to Jen that Ben be in a positive headspace [before finalizing],” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “Jen wanted to give Ben the time and opportunity to work on his health and sobriety. She isn’t in a rush… Jen just isn’t willing to settle the custody issues until she’s 100 percent certain that he’s clean.”

Garner has now gone public with her relationship with John Miller, the CEO of holding company Cali Group. She began making public appearances with Miller earlier this month.