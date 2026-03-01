Beloved Game Show Personality Reveals Pregnancy, But She’s ‘Been Deathly Sick the Entire Time’

A beloved game show regular and media personality announced some some exciting life news: She’s expecting!

Emma Fyffe, a regular competitor on the Dropout game show Um, Actually, is pregnant with a baby girl. Fyffe, who also competed on the Movie Trivia Schmoedown and Screen Junkies Movie Fights, announced the news via Instagram on Feb. 17. However, she was candid in revealing that her pregnancy journey has been filled with illness.

Emma Fyffe on ‘Um, Actually’ (Credit: Dropout)

“Not the cute announcement I would have dreamed of because pregnancy is a big 0/10 for me,” Fyffe wrote. “I got extremely unlucky and, despite being 6 months along, have been deathly sick the entire time. Multiple hospital/urgent care trips. Constantly nauseous. Unable to hardly move, let alone work out and be the super active, healthy pregnant woman I envisioned I would be.”

Despite the stressful setbacks along the way, Fyffe, a former personality on the streaming VENN, emphasized that she is excited to become a mom and has a support system to get her to the due date.

“All that said, I can’t wait to meet this little girl in May,” the Um, Actually regular wrote. “Thank you to everyone who already knew about this and has been SO incredibly supportive of me. Especially my incredible husband who has gone above and beyond taking care of me.”

Best wishes to Fyffe as she gets ready to welcome her baby girl!