Beloved Fox Business Star Delivers Second Baby In Backseat of Lyft

Fox Business star Taylor Riggs is officially a mom of two, and she has a memorable birth story to share!

Confirming the arrival of her daughter Louisa Adeline with her husband Bryan Kolterman, The Big Money Show co-host told PEOPLE that she gave birth on Friday in the backseat of a Lyft while stuck in New York City traffic.

“She came really fast! I was laboring at home for a only a couple hours before I went to the hospital,” Riggs, who is also mom to 23-month-old daughter Rodell, recalled. “There was a moment when my doula and I looked at each other and said, ‘I think we need to go to the hospital,’ but I underestimated how fast my girl would come and how much New York City traffic we would face!”

Photo Credit Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Riggs said they were “a few blocks away from the hospital, stuck in traffic, trying to dodge potholes,” when her daughter was born at 11:26 a.m. When she finally made it to the hospital with her newborn daughter in tow, the “entire hospital staff came running out” to help, and a nurse cut the umbilical cord in the backseat of the car,

“I am so grateful for my doula, Tymaree, who delivered my baby in the backseat and helped make sure Louisa was safe, breathing, and warm until we arrived. I’m really also grateful for my husband, who remained calm while calling the hospital ahead of time to tell them we were coming in very hot, also calling 911, and running through the front doors of the hospital when we arrived to tell them, ‘My wife just gave birth in a car. The baby is in the car,’” Riggs said. “I want to give a huge thanks to the hospital staff for everything they did to show up for us curbside.”

Riggs also gave a shoutout to the Lyft driver, who she credited with being “very calm under pressure,” adding that he “tried to avoid the potholes, but was also trying to get us to the hospital as quickly as he could. He’ll always be a special part of our story.”

With her untraditional arrival, little Louisa has a fitting moniker, as her name means “warrior.” Riggs said she and her husband, whom she married in 2022, named their daughter after Kolterman’s grandfather, Louis, while Adeline was the name of Riggs’ great, great, great, great-grandmother, born in 1823. My husband‘s great-grandmother was named Adelina.”

Now home and adjusting to life as a family of four, Riggs told PEOPLE that she “can’t wait to watch my daughters grow up… I know the special bond that sisters have with each other, and I can’t wait to watch my daughters grow up and have the same bond with each other. Being a wife and a mom is one of the most special gifts I’ve been given.”