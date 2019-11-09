‘Bachelor’ Alum Bekah Martinez Says ‘There’s Nothing F—ing Weird About’ Breastfeeding Daughter for ‘as Long’ as She Wants

Bachelor alum Bekah Martinez is a proud mother to an adorable little girl, and she recently took to Instagram to defend her decision to breastfeed, saying that “there’s nothing f—ing weird about” it. She also went on to proclaim that she will allow her daughter to nurse for “as long” as she wants. In a series of posts on her Instagram Stories thread, Martinez shared photos of herself nursing the young child, and wrote,”I get the question often: ‘How long are you going to breast-feed for?’”

“As long as I can and both of us want to,” the 24-year-old then responded. “There’s nothing f—ing weird about a 2-year-old still nursing. It’s bonding time, soothing time and boosts the immune system. It’s only weird if you’ve still got it in your head that breasts are inherently sexual, even between mother and child and if that’s the case, who’s the weird one?”

Martinez also added, “In order to keep my milk supply up, I nurse as frequently and as long as I possibly can on days I’m not at school,” and later explained. “Having baby empty your breasts as much as possible (yes empty!!) sends the signal to your body to produce more milk. … Furthermore I don’t pump unless I’m at school. I supplement with formula on these days so I don’t put pressure on myself to produce enough milk for when I’m gone. For me, more stress = less milk.”

Martinez also confessed that her baby — with whom she shares with Grayston Leonard — had “trouble taking bottles” while Martinez was still in college at the University of California Irvine. “She pretty much went on strike and only drank like 4 ounces the first few days I was gone at school,” the former reality TV star explained. “But eventually, I think she realized she needed to give in and takes a bottle really well now. … She does not take a bottle for night feedings. Only mama will do for her! And we haven’t eliminated night feedings yet because she’s in a pretty low weight percentile.”

Martinez and Greyson welcomed their daughter into the world back in February. This is the couple’s first child together.