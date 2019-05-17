Baby Archie’s Birth Certificate Released, Official Birth Location Revealed

Less than two weeks after his birth, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor’s, birth certificate has been released.

The document was released on Friday, May 17, and reveals previously unknown information regarding the newest royal’s May 6 entrance into the world, according to ABC royal commentator Omid Scobie, who obtained a copy of the certificate.

As with other stages of the pregnancy and post-birth, the certificate’s release marked a break in tradition, as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had not initially released it, though as a public document, it was bound to become available.

According to the certificate, Markle, who gave her name as “Rachel Meghan Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex” and listed her profession as “Princess of the United Kingdom,” welcomed her first child at Portland Hospital on Monday, May 6.

It had previously been reported that the duchess had been hoping for a home birth, and that, if she were to give birth in a hospital, it would be Surrey-located Frimley Park Hospital, where Prince Edward and his wife, Sophie Wessex, welcomed their children Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.

Baby Sussex is in good company with his Portland Hospital birth, however, as it is the very location where Victoria Beckham, Liz Hurley, and Jools Oliver have welcomed children, according to the Daily Mail. The hospital has also seen its share of royal births, including those of Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, who were welcomed by parents Sarah, Duchess of York, and Prince Andrew, Duke of York, in 1988 and 1990.

Located in central London, the hospital boasts luxury birthing suits with childbirth packages that start at nearly $20,000 and can cost up to $25,000 that include 24-hour room service, a menu that boasts lobster, oysters, foie gras, champagne, and afternoon tea options, as well as luxury “goodie bags” for new moms.

Although certainly welcomed in royal style, and currently seventh in line to the British throne, little Archie won’t be reaping all of the benefits of being born into the British Royal Family. As was previously reported, the duke and duchess, in an effort to give their child a more normal life, have opted not to accept an HRH title for Archie. The newest royal will, however, automatically become Prince Archie Harrison when Prince Charles takes the throne.