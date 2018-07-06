Ayesha Curry Shares Snapshots of Newborn Son

Ayesha Curry and husband Stephen Curry have welcomed their third child, a son, sharing the news on social media this week.

The proud parents announced that their baby boy’s name is Canon W. Jack Curry, and the infant joins sisters Riley, who will turn 6 on July 19, and Ryan Carson, who turns 3 on July 10.

Videos by PopCulture.com

On Thursday, Ayesha used Instagram to share another new photo of her son, posting a photo of herself cradling her baby boy in her arms as she gazes into his eyes in an affectionate moment.

“Pure bliss. Rare photo of me and my new man sharing an intimate moment,” she wrote. “I’m so in love. #isthisreallife #pinchmenow.”

She also used her Instagram Story to share another angle of her son, writing, “So much hair!”

Ayesha and Stephen announced their son’s birth with a pair of posts on Instagram, with Ayesha posting a black-and-white shot of her son with his big sisters.

“My heart is FULL,” she wrote. “God has been too good to us. Our beautiful baby boy Canon W.Jack Curry 7/2/2018. He joined us earlier than we thought and we couldn’t be more excited and grateful. Family of 5!”

Stephen’s post was a photo of a pair of hands gently holding his son, who was wrapped up in a blanket that covered the infant’s face.

“On this journey, on this quest… protect me… I’m bless! Canon W. Jack Curry,” the NBA star captioned the image.

While Ayesha is an author, celebrity chef and a face of CoverGirl, she told ABC News in January that mom and wife are her most important titles.

“Obviously mom and wife first,” she said. “Those are the two most important titles.”

She added that she wouldn’t consider herself an “NBA wife,” despite Steph’s huge success in the league.

“I don’t think I’ll ever call myself that,” the mom of three noted. “I mean, I don’t think my husband would call himself ‘chef’s wife.’”

Ayesha added that she’s happy to be in a place where she can explore her own pursuits and still have time for her family.

“One thing that my mom always told me was to never lose yourself inside of your marriage,” she shared. “I’m happy that I’ve been able to find that so-called balance and be able to pursue my passions and take care of my family.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Matt Winkelmeyer