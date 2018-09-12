Audrey and Jeremy Roloff Celebrate Daughter Ember’s First Birthday With Picture-Perfect Party

It’s been a year since little Ember Roloff was born to Audrey and Jeremy Roloff, and the Little People, Big World parents weren’t about to let the big day pass without a perfect party.

On Tuesday, Audrey took to Instagram to share photos and video of the little girl’s first birthday party, which took place on Roloff Farms and featured rose gold birthday balloons, a pretty pink smash cake and even a baby flower crown!

Alongside the photos, Audrey penned an emotional note to her little girl, whom fans of the TLC series witnessed her lovingly prepare for during the most recent season before the couple announced their exit from the reality show.

“I can’t even. My baby girl is ONE. All day I’ve been trying to put words to my emotions, but I just can’t. I know that might seem cliché, but it’s the unvarnished truth,” she wrote. “Maybe it hasn’t hit me yet. I have a one year old?! What happened to the palm-sized, squinty-eyed, sweetly-swaddled little miracle that we brought into the world 365 days ago?”

She continued, “And I thought I loved with all the love I was humanly capable of loving with then… but then God gave me more. More thankfulness, more joy, more understanding, more faith, more peace, and more love. So much more love.”

“Ember Jean you light up our lives in the best way,” she concluded. “You have a [fiery] determination, eagerness to learn, hilarious expressions, brave curiosity and the most tender heart. It is an honor to be your mother. September 10th 2017 is Sharpied into my memory. Happy birthday Ember girlsie. We love you always, always more.”

Dad Jeremy also shared his photos from the big day along with a note for his little girl. “You know, I wasn’t sure what I was going to post today, so I decided to share a bit from my letter to Ember. Putting it in her box for when she’s able to read,” he wrote.

“Ember Jean, Happy 1st birthday sweet girl! A year has already passed and it feels like only a day. I love your lively demeanor and graceful spirit, your brilliant smile, big lips, and piercing eyes. You are a masterpiece of creation and I pray that by now you know your Creator and love Him like Mom and Dad do,” he wrote in the letter. “You are a bright light of joy to those who are shaded with the days troubles. When work has Mom and I short tempered and high strung, you always seem to make us laugh and relax. It’s been a joy getting to know you. You’re beautiful, unique, and loved. I’m so glad I get to be your dad. You are a gift that keeps on giving, and so I will give back with all I have. Love, Dad.”

Here’s to another great year for the Roloff family!

