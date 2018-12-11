Ashton Kutcher Makes His Son Dimitri Walk by Ellen Degeneres’ House for Hilarious Reason

Ashton Kutcher and Ellen Degeneres are neighbors and the actor recently revealed that he makes his son Dimitri walk by her house for a hilarious reason.

The star of Netflix’s The Ranch appeared on Degeneres’ talk show and she teased him about the two-year-old, saying, “The young boy who never walks is how old?”

“He walks! He’s two!” Kutcher responded with embellished frustration. “He never puts him down,” DeGeneres then told the audience, as reported by ET. “He’s always on his back!”

Kutcher then jokingly explained how DeGeneres has caused him to feel a little insecure as a dad.

“I now have a complex about this, because I have one of those hiking backpack things, so I put him in the hiker to go down to the beach so we can actually go down the beach, otherwise it’s a whole wrangling session with the kid,” he said. “And then you came out and you were like, ‘Oh, does he walk?’ And I’m like, ‘Yes! He walks!’”

“I’ve seen him five times. I’ve never seen him walk!” DeGeneres then shot back.

Kutcher shared that because of all her teasing he now has Dimitri run past her house whenever they walk by.

“So now I take him out of the thing once we get to purview of your house, and I’m like, ‘Go, go! Run, little sucker!’ ” he joked. “And I’m trying to dish him along so I don’t have to hear about it anymore. This kid’s going to be an Olympian, man, because I’m going to be behind him like, ‘To Ellen’s house!’ “

Kutcher is married to his former That ’70s Show co-star Mila Kunis, and the couple have two children: their two-year-old son Dimitri, and four-year-old daughter Wyatt.

In 2017, Kunis spoke to ET about how she and her husband approached parenting, saying, “We’re not gonna raise a–holes,” later adding, “There’s enough a–holes in this world! We don’t need to contribute. But, you know, there’s some nice people.”

She also shared her feelings on the complicated balance of being a mom and also being a full-time working actress.

“You’re still stressed out and there’s still the idea of the guilt of leaving your kids, but you know that they’ll be OK,” she explained. “Because I’ve already done it once and the kid doesn’t resent me, so I was like, ‘OK, I think I can do this.’ I also need to enlist help. Working full time, my husband has moved his company here, so he works full time. We needed help.”