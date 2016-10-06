Ashton Kutcher Reveals the Sex of Baby No. 2

“I’m a little terrified to be honest!” @aplusk talks to @savannahguthrie about his expanding family https://t.co/t7FDtCBfpR — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 6, 2016

Oh boy! During his interview on the TODAY show with Savannah Guthrie, Ashton Kutcher revealed that him and wife Mila Kunis were having a boy.

Kutcher said that his daughter Wyatt understands that she is about to be a big sister, “She points to Mila and she’s like, ‘baby brother’ when she points to the belly,” he said, “and then she points to dad and she goes, ‘Beer,’ so I think she gets there’s something in the belly but I don’t quite think that she knows that it’s not going to be a plastic doll yet.”

Although this is his second child, daddy Kutcher admitted he was nervous about baby number two, “I’m a little terrified to be honest,” he admitted. “It’s intensely scary.”

However, he confessed that this time around he’s a little less paranoid about accidentally hurting his baby and isn’t reading up on pregnancy books like he did the first time, “You have a recognition that they’re pretty durable,” he joked. “You’re not going to break them.”

He’s mainly stressed out about introducing the new baby to Wyatt and all the rules that go along with it.

Kutcher and Mila just want their kids to “not be an a–hole,” when they grow up.

On The Kyle & Jackie O Show Mila said, “The one topic of conversation we had even prior to ever having kids was always how do you raise a child to not be an a–hole? And it’s so important because we both came from pretty, pretty, solid poverty backgrounds and grew up very poor and are very much self-made and are very aware of what a dollar is worth.”

Fortunately, the proud mamma is thankful that her kids won’t ever have to know what it’s like “to have ketchup soup for dinner,” and that they probably would, “never know how to appreciate things.”

She added laughing, “It’s a matter of teaching them from a very early age that you know mommy and daddy may have a dollar, but you’re poor.”

Congrats!