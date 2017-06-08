‘How I Met Your Mother’ Star Ashley Williams Welcomes Second Son

It’s a second son for Ashley Williams!

The 38-year-old actress and her husband Neal Dodson welcomed a second son, Odie Sal Dodson, on May 17. Entertainment Tonight reports Odie’s first name comes from one of Dodson’s great-grandfathers, while his middle name comes from the protagonist of the Robert McCloskey childrens books, Blueberries for Sal and One Morning in Maine. Both books are favorites of Dodson and Williams’ mothers.

MORE: ‘How I Met Your Mother’ Star Ashley Williams Expecting a Baby After Miscarriage

Unlike big brother Gus, 2, who was delivered at home, Odie was born at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. The How I Met Your Mother and The Jim Gaffigan Show actress had the assistance of a monitrice, a certified midwife and doula, while giving birth.

Odie’s birth follows a tragic miscarriage for Williams. Last year, she shared a powerful essay about her miscarriage experience and about the need to normalize miscarriage.

Congratulations to the happy family!

