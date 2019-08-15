Ashley Graham Shows off Baby Bump in Vibrant Green Bodycon Dress

Mom-to-be Ashley Graham is absolutely glowing while showing off her baby bump with a fun summery look on Instagram a day after announcing she and husband Justin Ervin are expecting their first child together. The America’s Next Top Model star, 31, took to social media Thursday rocking a green bodycon dress that shows off her growing bump, writing in the caption, “Can’t wait to meet you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@ashleygraham) on Aug 15, 2019 at 10:41am PDT

Graham first broke the exciting news that she and Ervin would soon be parents with an Instagram video Wednesday, which was also their nine-year wedding anniversary.

“Surprise!” the couple say in the clip, as the camera travels down to show off her belly.

“Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life,” she wrote in the caption of the video. “It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world! Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY! Happy anniversary, [Justin]. Life is about to get even better.”

Ervin also announced the news on his own account, adding gallery with older photos of the couple as well as a sonogram photo.

“To my forever love and my daily inspiration. Happy anniversary [Ashley],” he wrote. “These 9 years have played out like a lifetime. I guess it’s because my life really started once you came into it. Now that we’ve made a life together, let’s make a life together. I love you and I love us. All of us…”

The model has been open about wanting to be a mom in the past, but told ELLE in January there was no rush towards getting pregnant.

“For me, being a wife and being a woman, happiness doesn’t equate to having kids,” she said at the time. “Kids will come when they come. Happiness right now, is building with my husband and building my business.”

Photo credit: Bravo / Charles Syke