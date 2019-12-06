Ashley Graham Reveals Acupuncture Treatment on Her Face to Help With Pregnancy

Mom-to-be Ashley Graham is going to extreme measures to help her feel fresh and stress-free as she awaits the arrival of her first child. The pregnant supermodel on Wednesday took to her Instagram account to reveal that she has been taking part in acupuncture throughout her pregnancy, sharing several videos of the process and praising the results.

“I have been doing acupuncture throughout my whole pregnancy and I have to say it’s been keeping my body feeling so good!” Graham captioned the post. “Yesterday Sandra [Lanshin] did a little face sculpting with the needles and I love the results!”

“We are sculpting into my cheek, into my jawline,” Graham says in the first video, in which dozens of acupuncture needles can be seen poking her face.

“Getting the muscle tension out,” Sandra Lanshin, acupuncturist and founder of Treatment by Lanshin, adds. “And then we’re going to sculpt, sculpt, sculpt.”

In the second video, Graham chimes, “Ho, ho, ho, Merry Christmas!” as the green acupuncture needles resemble a beard, jokingly adding, “it’s a needle Christmas.”

In the final video, Graham promises that “it’s worth the sculpt” as Lanshin is seen taking out the needles, resulting in a little bleeding.

The method drew plenty of comments, with some even stating that they had done the same thing throughout their pregnancies while others asked if it actually works.

“Great for natural labor preparation, did it with all my pregnancies,” one person wrote.

“Did it hurt?!” another asked, Graham quickly assuring, “not at all!”

Ever since announcing in August that she and her husband of nine-years, Justin Ervin, are expecting, Graham has been candid when it comes to her pregnancy journey. Sharing photos of her intense workouts to help keep her in shape and some revealing images of her growing baby bump, the model has also shed a light on stretch marks in an effort to be body positive for her millions of followers. Speaking on an episode of Fearless with Ashley Graham, she opened up about her decision to share her stretch marks.

“The reason why I had posted that original photo, I had just announced that I was pregnant and I thought then I was going to feel good and I didn’t. I just felt terrible. And that morning, actually…” Graham said. “That morning, I was like, ‘Get it together, Ashley, there’s other women out there that are going through the same thing as you — why don’t you have a dialogue?’”

Graham added that having a “new body” made her feel isolated and alone, and she had to begin understanding a “new world of body confidence.”