Ashley Graham Hints That She Welcomed First Child With Husband Justin Ervin

Supermodel Ashley Graham and her husband Justin Ervin have hinted they finally welcomed their first child together. In post in her Instagram Stories thread, Graham wrote, “At 6:00om on Saturday our lives changed for the better.” She then added, “Thank you for all your love and support during this incredible time.” Finally, Graham added Saturday’s date, “1.18.2020,” and included a blue heart, which is likely reflective of the infant being a boy.

Graham and Ervin married in 2009, and then in August 2019 they announced that they were expecting their first child together.

“Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life. It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world! Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY! Happy anniversary, [Justin] Life is about to get even better,” Graham wrote in a social media post.

“To my forever love and my daily inspiration. Happy anniversary [Ashley],” Ervin, a filmmaker, added in post on his own Instagram page. “These 9 years have played out like a lifetime. I guess it’s because my life really started once you came into it. Now that we’ve made a life together, let’s make a life together. I love you and I love us. All of us…”

Graham had been spending much of her time documenting her pregnancy on social media, with the Vogue cover model taking to Instagram in December to fill in her followers on some of the physical changes she experienced, including gaining roughly 50 pounds while growing her little bundle of joy.

“The best part is, I don’t care!” she exclaimed. “I have never felt better, and I am so thankful that my body and son have allowed me to be as mobile and flexible as I have been. Between working out, yoga, acupuncture and lymphatic massages- I finally feel like I figured out this whole pregnancy thing and how to feel my best.”

At this time, neither Graham nor Ervin have shared a photo of the newborn.

