Ashanti Is Reportedly Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Boyfriend Nelly

Ashanti is reportedly pregnant with her first child, expecting a baby with Nelly after the two artists rekindled their romance earlier this year. The "Foolish" artist, 43, sparked pregnancy speculation over the weekend while attending Nelly's Black and White Ball in St. Louis by his side. During the event, Ashanti was captured putting her hand on her stomach while on stage with the "Ride Wit Me" rapper before he did the same.

A video obtained at the time by TMZ also showed the couple laughing together after implying she was expecting, and Us Weekly would go on to confirm the news with a source close to the couple. "Nelly and Ashanti are welcoming their first baby together," the insider shared. This will be Ashanti's first child, while Nelly, 49, shares daughter Chanelle, 29, and son Cornell Haynes III, 24, with ex Channetta Valentine.

Ashanti and Nelly originally dated on and off between 2003 and 2013, but sparked reconciliation rumors in April after they were spotted holding hands in Las Vegas. In September, Nelly confirmed they had gotten back together, and the following month, they made it Instagram official with the "Air Force Ones" artist's birthday message to his girlfriend. "One time for the birthday girl," he wrote alongside photos of the couple. "Such a beautiful, an incredible person inside and out and one of the hardest working women. I know.. @ashanti Enjoy your day Ma you look awesome!!!! Happy Birthday Love ya!!!!"

In November, as Nelly celebrated his 49th birthday, Ashanti showed her love for her beau by gifting him a royal blue '64 Chevy Impala – the car of his childhood dreams. The gift brought Nelly to tears, and he wrote on Instagram at the time, "Sometimes all you can say is 'Thank You.' Best gift I ever received besides my kids!!!! You showed out shawty!!! Love you @ashanti." Ashanti responded in the comments at the time, "Ur welcome bighead! Your face was priceless! love u too! Pound town soon as I get back to the house!" Nelly also left a telling response alongside a comment left by a follower alongside a photo of the new car. Told to "get her pregnant" by a fan, the rapper replied simply, "I'm on it."