Ashanti Talks Working on New Album and Re-Recording Debut Album (Exclusive)

It's been nine years since Ashanti released a studio album. But it looks like fans won't have to wait much longer when it comes to new music from the 42-year-old singer. PopCulture.com spoke exclusively to Ashanti who gave an update on her new album.

"I'm so excited working on new music, which is another thing, just being on set is one thing, and it's like as soon as I'm done or as soon as it's over, it's like, 'Okay, back on the phone with this producer,'" Ashanti exclusively told PopCulture. "'When are we able to fly here? Is this hook done?' So it's kind of like, it's very hectic, it's very time-consuming, but I love it. So I'm super excited for the new music."

The new album does not have a title or release date. However, the "Foolish" singer has released several songs over the last few years since releasing the album Braveheart in 2014. In 2022, Ashanti released the songs "Baby" (with Aitch) and "Falling for You." And in 2020, Ashanti was a guest artist on the son "Nasty" which featured DaBabby and Megan Thee Stallion. In her career as a lead artist, Ashanti has four top-10 songs including a No. 1 song ("Foolish"). As a guest artist, Ashanti has appeared on six top-10 songs including one No. 1 song ("Always on Time" with Ja Rule). She has also earned eight Grammy nominations and one win which was Best Contemporary R&B Album for her self-titled album Ashanti.

Speaking of Ashanti's self-titled album, she's in the process of re-recording it for her fans. "Obviously I think everyone has heard that I'm rerecording my first album. I'm done. I'm just about done," she revealed. "There are a few little final touches that I'm excited about and just creating and getting that narrative out there that's so important to own."

Ashanti's debut album, which was released in 2002, reached No. 1 on the charts and sold six million copies worldwide. Now that she's re-recording the album, she said it takes her back to her early days in the music industry.

"It's like some of the shots are identical," Ashanti explained. "Just me being in a... Back then it was a Juicy sweatsuit and a ponytail, and being in a sweatsuit and a ponytail and a hat in the booth now and looking at those visuals side by side is kind of surreal. Going in and just recreating and doing these vocals. And it's just like, I never knew back then that this is where we'd be, to be able to say that this album has made history. And we broke records, we made history. And I always say I'm super humbled, but there's such a difference between a classic record and a hit record. So I'm just really fortunate to have a classic record."