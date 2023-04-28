Nelly and Ashanti Reignite Dating Rumors After They're Spotted Holding Hands

Has Ashanti circled the block? The R&B ashanti dated rapper Nelly for a decade before their public and contentious split in 2013. According to Ashanti, their split was triggered by Nelly's infidelity, which she documented in her single "Scars." The single was featured on her 2014 album, Braveheart. Nelly quickly moved on with model Shantel Jackson, who'd previously dated boxer Floyd Mayweather. The two appeared on a BET reality series together and were engaged. But Ashanti hinted she believed the relationship was just for show, and seemingly to piss her off. After seven years together, Nelly and Jackson split. Jackson attributed their breakup to growing apart. And since his split from Ashanti, she hasn't publicly claimed anyone else. Now, fans are wondering if she and Nelly have rekindled things.

Ashanti revealed to Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live a few years ago that she hadn't been in touch with Nelly since their split. Cohen was stunned. They saw one another at the Ja Rule/Fat Joe Verzus battle for the first time and hugged. It was all captured on camera. After the mini-reunion, Nelly told a media outlet that the reunion "ain't bad," seemingly speaking in the present tense as if they were in ongoing communication.

Awwwww we love to see it! Nelly and Ashanti are breaking the internet Chile after being spotted together last night at the

Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia fight in Las Vegas! Cousins, are y’all here for it?



( 🎥: @Jungletography | @theneighborhoodtalk ) pic.twitter.com/iIsDtizPGv — NOIR ONLINE (@noironlineorg_) April 23, 2023

And after they were recently spotted holding hands and sitting next to each other at Gervonta Davis' boxing match, fans are thrilled if they are back on. They also recently performed their hit single "Body on Me" on stage for the first time in years.

It wouldn't be a surprise to the former, or current couple's fans. In 2014, Ashanti admitted that Nelly was her first real love in an interview with Sway in the Morning. Neither Nelly nor Ashanti commented on the matter. She told The Breakfast Club that she'd never reveal another relationship publicly, but that she was seeing someone. Could it be the St. Louis rapper?