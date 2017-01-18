Armie Hammer’s Wife Elizabeth Shares First Photo of Their Newborn Son

Beyond grateful for the prayers and for this ultimate blessing. We couldn’t be more in love. 💙 A photo posted by Elizabeth Hammer (@thisisechambers) on Jan 18, 2017 at 12:09am PST

Armie Hammer and his wife Elizabeth Chambers welcomed their newborn son over the weekend, ET reports.

On Tuesday night, Chambers shared an adorable family photo on Instagram. She was holding her son and 2-year-old daughter Harper as Hammer watched. The look Harper is giving her new baby brother is too precious for words.

“Beyond grateful for the prayers and for this ultimate blessing,” Chambers captioned the image. “We couldn’t be more in love.”

Harper proudly wore a white dress that displayed her new title of big sister. “Homeward bound and just a little excited. #insistedonwearingthisdressfortwodays,” Chambers, 34, said of her daughter.

A few days before the delivery of his son, Hammer was rushed to the hospital with a torn pectoral muscle and needed surgery.

“Dear baby, Please don’t come in the next 5 hours. Thank you, Mom and Dad,” Elizabeth wrote on Instagram.

Congratulations again to the beautiful family!

