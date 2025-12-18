Country Singer Welcomes Baby 4 Weeks Early

Emily Zeck is a new mom. The singer and songwriter updated fans on Instagram, revealing she gave birth to a healthy baby girl.

The newborn was born a month early. Despite the scary early delivery, mom and baby are doing well.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It’s a very Ruby tuesday ❤️ Our sweet Ruby was born last Tuesday, four weeks early but right on time,” she began in an Instagram post sharing photos of her cuddling with the newborn. “I had a couple little health scares the last few weeks which led to an unplanned sunroof delivery, but by the grace of God and all of the absolutely incredible doctors and nurses, it went flawlessly and we are both healthy and strong.”

She continued: “Kai and I have never known a love like this. It’s almost impossible to put into words how much our lives have infinitely changed for the better. Becoming a mom feels like the most empowering and larger-than-life thing that has ever happened to me. Watching Kai become a dad has made me fall in love with him all over again. We are SO blessed.”

Speaking of what she just went through physically, she added: “Also unsappy side note… pregnancy and childbirth is absolutely mother effin nuts, even if your kid comes out the sunroof at the end of it all. Like what the actual eff was that? Was that real? I can’t tell if I’m in awe or traumatized or both???”

In an Instagram Stories post, one fan asked her how she’s adjusting to motherhood. “It’s my fav chapter yet,” she answered. “I feel like we gotta debrief on the whole birth part though because that shit was nuts,” she added honestly.

Zeck is also a popular surfer and entrepreneur from Florida. She’s known for blending country charm with surf culture. Her music is described as a mix of Dolly Parton’s storytelling and the Beach Boys’ melodies, and she has a classical aesthetic.