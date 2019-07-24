Anne Hathaway Expecting Second Child With Husband Adam Shulman

Actress Anne Hathaway has announced that she is expecting her second child with husband Adam Shulman in a heartfelt post shared to Instagram on Wednesday. The Les Miserables and Princess Diaries actress made the announcement with a black and white photo of herself wearing a white top, accentuating her pregnant belly.

“It’s not for a movie…⁣⁣#2⁣,” she wrote in the caption of the image, adding seconds later a more somber note to fans. “⁣All kidding aside, for everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies. Sending you extra love.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Many of Hathaway’s followers have since congratulated her on the big news with several firing up the comments section.

Congratulations! I’ll never forget the day that you brought your lovely kiddo to my music class. You’re family is great, and it’s exciting that it’s growing,” one fan wrote.

“Announced this to the ladies in my desk cluster at work and each one genuinely got excited. Every millennial/ GenZ lady only want the best for the Princess of Genova,” another quipped.

A few of Hathaway’s followers thanked her for addressing infertility struggles, with one sharing their own story: “Battling #infertility here. Been TTC #1 for almost 4 years. It’s always refreshing to hear celebrities talk about it. Congrats!”

“10 fingers, 10 toes…I spent part of my career as a fertility [registered nurse] & empathize with all who endure this private struggle. Kokopelli is smiling. Thank you for sharing,” someone else wrote.

Hathaway and Shulman have been married since 2012, with their son Jonathan being born a few years later, in 2016. Notably, Hathaway’s new pregnancy announcement was inadvertently spoiled by a Twitter user who claimed they saw her going into an OBGYN office on Tuesday.

Recently, the user added, “I guess we were right [laughing out loud],” and also joked, “I really didn’t expect her to announce it the next day [laughing my a— off].”

My mom and I just saw Anne Hathaway and her husband and we think she’s pregnant 🤭 — Blythe (@bchace721) July 23, 2019

Hathaway previously opened up about parenting and marriage, once saying about her husband, “changed [her] ability to be in the world comfortably.”

“I think the accepted narrative now is that we, as women, don’t need anybody,” she said. “But I need my husband. His unique and specific love has changed me.”

She also used her experiences in motherhood to address paid parental leave as a U.N. Goodwill Ambassador, per Kveller.

“I can’t believe we don’t already have it. When [my son] Johnny was a week old and I was holding him and I was in the ninth level of ecstasy, I just all of a sudden thought, ‘Mommy guilt is invented nonsense.’ We’re encouraged to judge each other, but we should be turning our focus to the people and institutions who should be supporting us and currently aren’t.”

At this time, Hathaway does not appear to have announced a project due date for her baby.