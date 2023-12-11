Angelina Jolie Called 'Patron Saint' of Cambodia Ahead of Hollywood Exit

Angelina Jolie teased a move to Cambodia in a recent interview, and this shows why it might be a good decision.

Angelina Jolie is claiming she's leaving Hollywood, at least in a full-time status. The Oscar-winning actress spoke with Wall Street Journal magazine about her life post-divorce with Brad Pitt, how the legal battle left her with bad taste, and her desire to move away from Hollywood.

"Because I grew up around Hollywood, I was never very impressed with it," Jolie said. "I never bought into it as significant or important."

"I grew up in quite a shallow place. Of all the places in the world, Hollywood is not a healthy place. So you seek authenticity," she adds, saying she wants to spend more time at her Cambodian home. "I realized my closest friends are refugees. Maybe four out of six of the women that I am close to are from war and conflict."

Jolie says that the lengthy divorce from Pitt had a harsh effect on her daily life. She claims the legal showdown led to her "losing the ability to live and travel freely." The actress makes it clear that she will move when she is able to in the future.

For the people of Cambodia, this seems to be the desired outcome. According to The Daily Mail, women in Cambodia have labeled Jolie a "patron saint" for the nation. Some reportedly even think she might've been native to the country in a previous life.

"She has some of our same beautiful physical features," farmer Phalla Ung told the outlet. "The delicate features, the eyes, the skin tone, the hair and especially her smile, they look so Cambodian. Many of us believe that in a past life Angelina was actually a Cambodian."

"We Cambodians will openly welcome her," Phon Phalla, a 72-year-old fisher told the outlet. "If she is willing to give up her life in Hollywood to find happiness here with us after traveling so many places, we would feel very honored. We would like nothing better than to put a smile on Angelina's face – one we can make last forever."

The actress has had a connection to the nation since filming Tomb Raider there in 2000. She returned to adopt her first son, Maddox, and eventually showed just how much the nation means to her through her award-winning movie First They Killed My Father.