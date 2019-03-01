Andy Cohen Slams Critics Suggesting He Shouldn’t Have Flown With Newborn Son

Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen‘s newborn is less than a month old, but trolls have found plenty of things to criticize him about, including a photo of him taking son Benjamin Allen on a plane four days after his birth.

While visiting Howard Stern’s SiriusXM show Wednesday, he responded to the critics, assuring them he took every precaution before taking his son on a private plane.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“You don’t think I checked with three f—ing pediatricians before?” Cohen, 50, told Stern. “And I flew with a baby nurse.”

On Feb. 8, four days after Benjamin was born, Cohen shared a photo of himself standing in a private jet with his son in a BABYJORN Baby Carrier Mini. “Digging the #DadGear,” Cohen wrote in the caption, along with three exclamation points.

Cohen told Stern his son’s nurse has been incredibly helpful, considering his super busy schedule. “[My baby nurse is] teaching me everything. Remember, I get home from work at 12:30 … so it kind of works,” Cohen said.

Cohen said the one thing he has given up doing since Benjamin’s birth is smoking marijuana, adding he does not “feel comfortable” with the baby around.

Cohen welcomed Benjamin on Feb. 4 via a surrogate. Benjamin came in weighing 9 lbs., 2oz., and measuring 20 inches long. He is named after Cohen’s grandfather, Ben Allen. Since then, Cohen has shared several adorable photos with Benjamin and was on the cover of PEOPLE.

“[My friends] were like, ‘Look, it’s good for the gays, you’re the top gay … this is an unconventional thing that you did, you had a baby on your own,’” he told Stern when asked why he spoke with PEOPLE about becoming a father. “And so I actually then was like, ‘You know what? This is a positive opportunity for me to tell my story,’ so that’s why I did it.”

In his PEOPLE interview, Cohen revealed he was in the delivery room and even cut the umbilical cord.

“He was so alert for the first two hours. His eyes were wide open. He didn’t cry; he was just calm,” Cohen said of Benjamin’s first moments. “I kind of have no words for it.”

Cohen later called his surrogate “incredible,” adding, “She was in California. Surrogacy is illegal in so many states, including New York. I don’t understand why. It’s a voluntary process, obviously. My surrogate just viewed it as, she was giving me the ultimate gift. She gave me life. So I’ll be forever indebted to her.”

New episodes of Watch What Happens Live air Sundays to Thursdays on Bravo at 11 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: Instagram/Andy Cohen