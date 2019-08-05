Andy Cohen Celebrates 6-Month Milestone With Baby Benjamin

Andy Cohen is celebrating son Benjamin turn six months old! On Sunday, the 51-year-old Watch What Happens Live host took to Instagram to celebrate the milestone day, sharing an adorable photo of his son, which he captioned, “6 months old today!” with a heart and confetti emojis.

The sweet photo had many fans gushing in the comments section of the post, many also sending birthday wishes to the little one.

“He is so cute, hard to believe it’s 6 months,” one person wrote. “Thank you for sharing your journey so love this.”

“That kid is just so frickin’ adorable,” another commented.

“Happy half Birthday Ben,” added a third.

After announcing in December of 2018 that he was going to be a first-time dad, Cohen welcomed Benjamin via surrogacy on Feb. 4, revealing on Instagram that he named the baby boy after his grandfather, Ben Allen.

“I’m in love. And speechless,” he added. “And eternally grateful to an incredible surrogate. And I’m a dad. Wow.”

During an appearance on the Today show shortly after Benjamin’s birth, Cohen revealed that he “was in the delivery room” when his son was born and that “we just stared at each other for about two hours, just looking at each other and he was touching my face. It was just incredible.”

“I just sit and stare at him. I can’t get over his head of hair. He’s adorable, you guys. He’s so cute,” he added. “I was hoping he was going to have a little hair on his head and the kid’s already over-delivering.”

“It’s not that easy for a single guy to do this on his own. It takes a village as they say,” Cohen later said. “I really wanted him and the fact that he’s here and he’s perfect and in wonderful health. I have great gratitude for my surrogate and all the people who helped me get to this place.”

Opening up about the how his life has changed since becoming a dad during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Cohen said that “everything has changed,” though he clarified that it is “amazing” and that he is enjoying every second of it.

In the months since welcoming his son, Cohen has flooded social media with adorable photos of Benjamin, even opening up about the less than glamorous realities of being a parent.