Andrew Lloyd Webber Announces Death of Son, Nicholas, at 43

Andrew Lloyd Webber has announced that his son Nicholas Lloyd Webber has died. The eldest of Webber's sons, Nicholas Lloyd Webber has been struggling with "gastric cancer" and his father revealed the grave status earlier in the week.

"I am shattered to have to announce that my beloved elder son Nick died a few hours ago in Basingstoke Hospital," the iconic composer wrote in a statement. "His whole family is gathered together and we are all totally bereft. Thank you for all your thoughts during this difficult time."

The iconic composer's son was a grammy nominated composer in his own right, scoring and co-producing the London original production of the Cinderella cast album in 2021, according to Deadline. He also scored the film The Last Bus in 2021.

Webber's illness was revealed earlier in the week. His father released a statement about missing the Broadway opening of his latest musical, Bad Cinderella. It was also his birthday on the day of the opening.

"As my friends and family know, he has been fighting gastric cancer for the last 18 months and Nick is now hospitalized," he wrote in a statement. "We are all praying that Nick will turn the corner. He is bravely fighting with his indomitable humor, but at the moment my place is with him and the family."

The elder Webber posted an update that gave the latest on the younger Webber's condition to close the week. "I want to thank you for the outpouring of messages of support for my son, Nick. He's now been moved into a hospice and he's battling away," Andrew Lloyd Webber shared in a video. "I think he's over the worst of this first bout of pneumonia that he's got as a result of his cancer, which is just ghastly. We're all here and the family here has gathered around, and it was the right place for us all to be I think. I'm going to go see Nick in a minute and I'm going to pass on all of the fantastic wishes that I've had for him from everywhere all around the world." Rest in peace.