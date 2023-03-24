Andrew Lloyd Webber Gives Grim Health Update on Son's Grave Condition

Andrew Lloyd Webber expressed his gratitude to fans after sharing an update about his eldest son's gastric cancer battle. Nicholas, 43, has been placed in hospice care, according to the composer's latest Instagram video. "I want to thank you for the outpouring of messages of support for my son, Nick. He's now been moved into a hospice, and he's battling away," Webber said in the video. "I think he's over the worst of this first bout of pneumonia that he's got as a result of his cancer, which is just ghastly. We're all here, and the family here has gathered around, and it was the right place for us all to be, I think. "I'm going to go see Nick in a minute and I'm going to pass on all of the fantastic wishes that I've had for him from everywhere all around the world," he added.

The 74-year-old spoke about his son's illness in a statement earlier this month. "As my friends and family know, he has been fighting gastric cancer for the last 18 months, and Nick is now hospitalized," Webber wrote. "I, therefore, have not been able to attend the recent previews of Bad Cinderella and as things stand, I will not be able to cheer on its wonderful cast, crew and orchestra on opening night this Thursday." "We are all praying that Nick will turn the corner," Webber continued. "He is bravely fighting with his indomitable humor, but at the moment my place is with him and the family." As a result of Nicholas' hospitalization, Webber could not attend the Broadway production of his new show, Bad Cinderella.

He was also scheduled to attend Bad Cinderella's press event in New York on March 22, which coincided with the composer's 75th birthday. Said production opened at the Imperial Theatre on Thursday, March 23. As a Grammy-nominated composer and record producer, Nicholas has scored the BBC drama Love, Lies, and Records, as well as the 2021 film The Last Bus, among other projects. He also worked on the original London cast album Cinderella (the former name of Bad Cinderella), which was released in 2021. He co-produced and mixed the album. Bad Cinderella is the latest musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber, who is well known for his longest-running production on Broadway, The Phantom of the Opera, which is slated to close at the end of next month.