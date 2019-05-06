Amy Schumer Posed on Met Gala Stairs While in Route to Give Birth

Amy Schumer gave birth to her first child on Sunday night, but on the way, she stopped to pose at the Met Gala.

Schumer is in on fit state to attend the Met Gala on Monday night, as she just gave birth to her son on Sunday night. Still, not wanting to miss the occasion, Schumer struck a pose on the stairs in her comfortable attire on her way to the hospital. The comedian made a tongue-in-cheek post about the pictures on Monday afternoon.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Met look this year. Last night on the way to the hospital,” she joked with a high-heeled shoe emoji.

Schumer’s followers were in hysterics of the post, and her presence of mind in making it. Some of her fellow entertainers left the top comments on the pictures, praising and encouraging Schumer.

“Crowning is the most fashion thing you can do,” joked comedian Tiff Stevens. “Good luck. Also gracious of you to hang on and not take the shine off Meghan.”

“Welp, that’s a wrap on my life because I am dead,” added Amber Tamblyn.

The post got over 135,000 likes, and many comments as well. As cynical and self-effacing as Schumer tries to be about herself, her followers left heartfelt messages letting her know how amazing she is to them.

“If you were walking around the Met in labor, I’d say you look pretty damn good,” one person noted. “Even if not in labor, the 27th month of pregnancy is brutal & you are rocking those sneaks!”

“My vote for best dressed and most naturally beautiful,” wrote another with a pair of heart emojis.

Schumer gave birth to a baby boy late on Sunday night, according to another Instagram post.

Schumer joked that she had a “royal baby,” as Meghan Markle reportedly gave birth on Monday morning just hours later. Schumer has often joked about her pregnancy as parallel to Markle’s, since they announced at around the same time.

Schumer has had a difficult pregnancy, and it has gotten in the way of her work despite her best efforts. She was diagnosed with Hyperemesis before a show in Texas, which she ultimately had to cancel.

“Texas I am so deeply sorry,” she wrote at the time. “I have been really looking forward to these shows. I have to reschedule,” Schumer wrote in an Instagram post announcing the cancellation of her shows. “I am in the hospital. I’m fine. Baby’s fine but everyone who says the 2nd trimester is better is not telling the full story. I’ve been even more ill this trimester.”

In spite of her struggles, Schumer’s pregnancy was immortalized on her new stand-up special Growing. The entire routine is streaming now on Netflix.