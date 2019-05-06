Amy Schumer Just Gave Birth, and Fans Are Elated for Her

Comedian Amy Schumer and husband Chris Fischer welcomed their first baby into the world on Sunday and her famous friends and fans congratulated her on their growing family.

Schumer announced her baby boy’s birth on Monday, and it was not completely lost on her that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their first child Monday morning. “10:55 pm last night. Our royal baby was born,” Schumer wrote in the caption.

Schumer’s famous friends instantly congratulated her on giving birth.

“Congratulations!!!! Sleep when you can. Seriously. Hug you . Welcome to the best and craziest part of life. Maybe,” actress Selma Blair wrote.

“Congratulations on your family,” comedian Ron Funches wrote, adding a heart emoji.

“YASSS MAWMA! Congrats,” Jersey Shore star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, who is pregnant herself, wrote.

“MAZEL!!! So so happy for you guys!!! Love you,” Katie Couric wrote, adding a bunch of heart emojis.

“Congratulations to you both. What a wonderful world this can be,” Kim Cattrall added.

Schumer’s fans also took to her Instagram page to congratulate her on the new addition.

“Will be waiting for an honest delivery review,” one fan wrote.

“Meghan Markle and Amy got preggo on the same day AND gave birth on the same day it’s amazing lol,” another wrote, pointing out the coincidence.

Omfg @amyschumer finally had her baby after being pregnant for 8 years I’m so happy for her!!!!!!! 💙💙💙 — paige. (@iotsiionkiats) May 6, 2019

Schumer’s pregnancy was difficult, and she frequently shared updates with fans. She used her fame to bring attention to the conditions she faced, including hyperemesis.

“Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer set pulses racing while the heavily pregnant Schumer flaunts her growing bump,” Schumer wrote in an Instagram caption on April 23. “Amy is still pregnant and puking because money rarely goes to medical studies for women such as hyperemesis or endometriosis and instead goes to things like d– not getting hard enough or old guys who want harder d–.”

The Trainwreck star also joked about the never-ending pregnancy. Last week, she shared a photo of herself in a doctor’s office, wearing an “I Hate Mondays” t-shirt.

“Oh yeah does it feel to everyone like I’ve been pregnant for a long time?” she wrote. “It must be getting annoying to you all that I’m still pregnant Well imagine how I feel motherf–!!!!!!”

Schumer’s pregnancy was a subject in her latest Netflix special, Amy Schumer: Growing, which was released in March.

Photo credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Audible