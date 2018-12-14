‘America’s Got Talent’ Alum Nick Cannon Bashes Wendy Williams for Comment About His Son

Nick Cannon has a classy response after Wendy Williams called his son Golden an “oops baby” when the former America’s Got Talent host appeared on her show.

While on The Wendy Williams Show earlier this week, Williams asked Cannon what his plans were for the holidays, pointing out that he has to go to multiple houses.

“All over, I’m St. Nick for real,” Cannon said. “Obviously I have an extended family, so I will be visiting many houses over the holidays.”

Cannon said he will first be visit Haiti to give toys to children, then to Mariah Carey‘s home in Aspen, Colorado and then to California.

“And then to the oops baby?” Williams asked.

Cannon had some nervous laughter for that, then yelled, “The disrespect!”

“No!” Williams said.

“The oops baby?” Cannon asked.

“Well, we talked about this before when you were on the show. You were only with the girl and, like it just happened,” Williams said. “And then, all of a sudden she was pregnant.”

Williams later called Cannon a “man about town,” which also surprised him.

“I’d like to say, I’m a man who’s searching for love,” Cannon said. “True, unconditional love.”

Williams disagreed that Cannon has any intention of settling down, which led to a compassionate plea from the TV personality.

“I’m sensing that you don’t understand my pain and my passion for trying to find a true good woman that loves me for me,” Cannon said. “I’m just saying!”

After the taping, Cannon showed there were no hard feelings between them on Instagram by sharing a video to show how smart Golden is already. In the clip, Golden is seen reading flashcards.

“Got another Genius on my hands!!! The Golden Child! No oops over here [Wendy Williams] LOL. My guy is brilliant! Reading at the age of 1!! [Genius],” Cannon wrote in the caption.

On Friday, Cannon shared a clip from the show, adding that it’s “always good catching up with [Williams]!”

Cannon and his ex-girlfriend, Brittany Bell, welcomed Golden in 2017. Cannon and ex-wife Carey are also parents to 7-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan.

In an interview with PEOPLE in April, Cannon said his twins helped Golden learn to walk and loved spending time with him.

“They love it,” he said. “We get to spend every holiday together. Golden just took his first steps, and they were there helping him walk. It’s cool to see 7-year-olds approaching a 1½-year-old and how they’re taking on that big brother and sister role.”

Cannon released his new book, King of the Dancehall: A Novel, this summer.

Photo credit: Gary Gershoff/WireImage/Getty Images