'American Pie' Star Welcomes First Baby

Congratulations are in order for Mena Suvari! The American Pie actress and husband Michael Hope welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Christopher Alexander, in April. News of the birth was first confirmed to PEOPLE via the actress' representative early last month, though Suvari waited until May to share the news to her social media accounts.

In a Mother's Day post, the 42-year-old actress recounted her birthing experience alongside a candid photo of her postpartum life showing her feeding her newborn. In the post, Suvari wrote, "when my body froze to try desperately to accept another contraction, you saw strength when I felt only fear." She went on share that when her "body started to fail me and I allowed my spirits to be taken with it, you reminded me we would all be okay, just trust" and that when her body "fluctuated so dramatically from fluid build up, then loss, causing me to feel 4 times the size out of myself, you spoke of only the great sacrifices you saw when you held my body before you."

The new mom ended her post with a message to her fellow mothers, writing, "I see you. I feel you, now, deep within." She expressed gratitude "grateful for the knowledge, the guidance, the community, the family," adding that she has been given "the opportunity for the greatest, most important role ever: MOTHER." She also gave a shot out to her husband "for our beautiful family and being the [postpartum supper] I need each and every day."

Little baby Christopher Alexander came after Suvari opened up to PEOPLE last year about her pregnancy struggles. The actress told the outlet, "you expect that it'll happen and it didn't," and she "got to this place where I felt overwhelmed and stressed out." The Rumor Has It star said she used ovulation sticks to track her fertility. The couple announced in October 2020 that after months of trying, they were pregnant with their first child.

Suvari and Hope initially met on the set of Hallmark movie I'll Be Home for Christmas, the film for which Hope was working in the art department. The couple tied the knot in a secret ceremony in 2018. Confirming that they said "I do" to Us Weekly at the time, Suvari said the ceremony was "very intimate" and "very beautiful" and she "had my closest friends with me. It was very meaningful. After all these years, sort of having ups and downs, it's very nice just being settled, especially at this point in my life."