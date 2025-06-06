‘American Idol’ Singer Welcomes Her First Child

American Idol singer, Jax, 28, is a proud mama. She welcomed her first baby, daughter Charlotte Good, with husband Brave Greggs on Tuesday, May 20 at 6:28 p.m.

The couple shared the news in a joint post on Instagram. In the 10-photo carousel, the happy mama showed off her baby in a matching onesie.

Baby Charlotte entered the world weighing 6 lbs, 13 oz, and measuring 19 in long, in their delivery room at Ascension Saint Thomas.

“Welcome to the world, Charlotte Good,” Jax wrote in the caption. In the comments, Jax joked that the heartburn she experienced during the pregnancy “was so worth it,”and thanked her medical staff for helping her get through the birth.

“The delivery nurses and doctors at @ascensionsaintthomas are real life angels on earth,” she wrote. “They held our hands for HOURS through some very scary moments and made sure our baby made it out healthy and kicking. We will never forget how amazing they were.”

Celebrity friends took to the comment section to share in the love. Uncle Mcabe Gregg expressed his excitement in the comment section, writing, “I’m an Uncle!! I’M AN UNCLE!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.” “Omg the name 😭 Congrsts you guys!” fellow musician Jelly Roll’s wife Bunnie XO chimed in. “OMG! So friggin cute! Congrats,” actor John Stamos commented.

Jax first announced her pregnancy on Instagram last fall. In an emotional video, the singer showed herself taking a pregnancy test. She also revealed she previously miscarried.

“To all the mothers who have experienced loss in their pregnancy journey, your pain is valid,” she wrote in her caption. “Your resilience is nothing short of a miracle. You are not alone. You are seen and loved. God’s plan is so complex. 🌈. We can’t wait to meet you, little bug. We loved you before we knew you. I was born to be your mommy. ❤️.”