Amber Tamblyn Reveals Husband David Cross ‘Loved’ Her Breast Milk

In an exclusive with Us Weekly, actress and writer, Amber Tamblyn revealed that her husband of nearly five years, David Cross recently tasted her breast milk and loved it.

"Yes, he drank it. He loved it!" the new mom said. "At first he was like, 'I'm not so sure about this.' I was like, 'This is an honorary thing that husbands have to do is drink their wives' breast milk!'"

According to the 34-year-old, Tamblyn's comedian husband couldn't get enough of it upon first taste, explaining he "drank the whole thing."

The two welcomed a baby girl this past February, with Tamblyn taking to Instagram to share an image of the infant's tiny foot, joking they had named her, "Dauphinoise Petunia Brittany Scheherazade Von Funkinstein Mustard Witch RBG Cross Tamblyn-Bey jr."

Tamblyn also opened up about her friendship with Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants co-star Blake Lively, saying the 29-year-old helped her prepare for first-time motherhood, adding, "She's family!"

"We're very, very close. I let her log into my Amazon account and she created my entire baby list for my baby shower. She was like, 'Let me just do it. I'll just put everything in the cart!'"

