Amber Rose Reveals She’s Been Diagnosed with Hyperemesis in New Video

Amber Rose has revealed that she’s been diagnosed with Hyperemesis, in a new Instagram video.

The model explained that she had Hyperemesis with her first child, Sebastian, then going on to share, “And I have Hyperemesis again with this baby.” Rose later confessed that “its really hard being pregnant,” but add that “baby’s are a blessing.”

“I’m tired and I want to barf all day,” she also confessed but said that “its totally worth it.”

Finally she praised her boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards, Vice President of A&R for Def Jam, for being incredibly supportive and loving through her tough pregnancy.

For those that are unaware, the American Pregnancy Association defines “Hyperemesis gravidarum” as being a “condition characterized by severe nausea, vomiting, weight loss, and electrolyte disturbance.”

“Mild cases are treated with dietary changes, rest, and antacids. More severe cases often require a stay in the hospital so that the mother can receive fluid and nutrition through an intravenous line (IV),” the group added.

The APA goes on to note that any pregnant woman who experiences the temporary illness should “not take any medications to solve this problem without first consulting” a doctor or “health care provider.”

While nearly all pregnant woman encounter morning sickness on some level, only about “60,000 cases” are cited as being Hyperemesis. Luckily, the symptoms tend to alleviate “between weeks 14-20” of the pregnancy for most.

Many of Rose’s fans and followers have since commented on her post, with many sharing encouraging messages, as well as their own experiences with the illness.

“I just got over that,” one fan revealed. “It’s no joke I didn’t have that with my first child but this one keep me Dehydrated having to get liters of iv’s I can’t drink water nothing liquid bc it will come right up. I was vomiting 5-8 times per hours girl!”

“Im taking this nausea medicine now that dissolve on my tongue name ondansetrin odt and as soon as I feel sick I’ll take it- last 8 hours. I only want to vomit if I take to long to feed the baby(eat a meal) but ask ur dr about that. This is def not a joke, I don’t know how ppl can pop out 5 babies experiencing this,” the follower added. “God bless you and I pray it will past and almost behind u.”