‘Teen Mom OG’ Amber Portwood Gives Birth to Baby Boy

Teen Mom OG personality Amber Portwood has given birth to her second child, a a baby boy named James Andrew. Her representative confirmed the big news to Us Weekly.

James was born at 1:39 a.m. on Tuesday and weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces.

The MTV personality announced she and boyfriend Andrew Glennon were expecting their first child together in November. (She also shares 9-year-old daughter Leah with ex Gary Shirley.)

“When I first found out, I was a little scared,” the 27-year-old told Us Weekly at the time. “I just kind of sat down and thought about it and realized that it was a big step in my life and it was a good thing actually, and I was really happy within 30 minutes.”

After the first shock of hearing the news, she told Glennon and “it was nothing but happy thoughts,” adding that the two are “both very happy.”

In November, Portwood revealed that she weaned herself off of her medication for Borderline Personality and Bipolar Disorder, which was not safe to take during pregnancy.

“I wanted to see if I was just unhappy because of the things that were going on in my life,” she told Us Weekly. “I needed to see where I was in my head and it’s a beautiful thing because I just feel better. I feel happier and not so depressed.”

“We’re both very happy,” she gushed. “I feel like it’s a new chapter of my life.”

“He’s already thinking about the future,” she added of Glennon.

It’s been years since the mom had a baby in the house, and with the addition of a new family member comes a lot of nerves, she admitted.

“I don’t know what to expect,” she said. “Having a new baby is new likes, new wants, new needs, so it’s very nerve-racking.”