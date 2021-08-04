Amanda Knox Reveals She's Pregnant With Rainbow Baby Weeks After Revealing Miscarriage

✖

Amanda Knox is pregnant with her rainbow baby after revealing last month she had previously suffered a miscarriage. The activist, who was imprisoned in Italy for almost four years before being acquitted in 2015 of the murder of former roommate Meredith Kercher, shared she and husband Christopher Robin were expecting their first child in Wednesday's episode of her podcast Labyrinths: Getting Lost With Amanda.

"That’s right, we’re pregnant," Knox shared in the episode. "We’ve been recording audio of our own experience since day one. Stay tuned for our next mini-series, 280 days, where we take you on an intimate journey from conception to birth." The couple then played audio of them waiting to see the results of their pregnancy test. While the mom-to-be was nervous waiting for the test results to appear, she was then elated at the three bars, yelling, "Yes! Thank goodness. We did it!"

Knox had previously opened up about her miscarriage on the podcast, saying last month she was "haunted" by the experience and "trying and failing to be OK." Knox learned she had miscarried after the baby was found not to have a heartbeat following intense abdominal pain. "I did feel incredibly disappointed that that was the first story of my first-ever pregnancy. ...I thought, like, I knew exactly what I want to do with my first pregnancy, and to have it not come to fruition not through choice felt like a betrayal," Knox explained.

At the time, the author had to deal with thoughts that possibly something had gone wrong with her body when she was imprisoned in Italy, adding, "As soon as I learned it wasn’t alive, I tried to divorce those two ideas in my head, that was not my baby, it doesn’t have a name. … I don’t know that baby, I don’t think I ever will."

Knox made headlines just last week after calling out Matt Damon's new film Stillwater, which director Tom McCarthy previously said was inspired by Knox's legal ordeal. "Does my name belong to me? My face? What about my life? My story? Why does my name refer to events I had no hand in?" Knox wrote on Twitter. "I return to these questions because others continue to profit off my name, face, & story without my consent."

Despite the film's departure from Knox's experience, she directed towards McCarthy, "If you’re going to 'leave the Amanda Knox case behind,' and 'fictionalize everything around it,' maybe don’t use my name to promote it. You’re not leaving the Amanda Knox case behind very well if every single review mentions me."